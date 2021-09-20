214 Mainers Are Hospitalized With COVID-19. That’s The Highest Point During The Pandemic

A record 214 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine — higher than any other point during the pandemic, according to the Maine CDC.

Seventy-three people are in critical care and 33 are on ventilators.

The state's daily count of new COVID-19 cases won't be updated until Tuesday, but the seven-day average has been surging for weeks. It's currently at 486, roughly triple from a month ago.

This is the state's first big surge of coronavirus cases since vaccines have been widely available. It's largely being driven by the highly contagious delta variant, and most of the seriously ill patients are now unvaccinated and from rural areas.