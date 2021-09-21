Maine Has Now Recorded More Than 1,000 Deaths From COVID-19

Maine has passed another dark milestone in the COVID pandemic on Tuesday.

The total number of deaths tied to the disease has topped 1,000. That number has jumped by 20 since the state last released case counts on Saturday.

Those big upticks sometimes occur as the Maine CDC reviews old death certificates and determines that people died with COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 633 new coronavirus infections since the end of last week. The seven-day average has been hovering around 485 for the last few days.

The late summer surge of the virus has been driven by the more contagious delta variant and most concentrated among unvaccinated Mainers.

Two-hundred twenty-five individuals are hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday. That sets another new state record.