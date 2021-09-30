© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine health officials expand COVID testing options through federal funding

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
Abbott's BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test is seen in the photo. The Food and Drug Administration authorized Abbott's BinaxNow and Quidel's QuickVue tests to be sold without a prescription for consumers who want to test themselves repeatedly at home.
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services announced expanded testing options for COVID-19 Thursday.

The department says child care facilities may now access pooled testing for children and staff, which helps detect cases and limit the spread of the virus.

DHHS has also secured 35,000 rapid tests, some of which will be distributed to child care facilities to use for staff who are experiencing mild symptoms or are close contacts.

And expanded PCR testing options will be available at nearly all Walgreens locations in Maine by mid-October. DHHS says the tests will be free and results will be available within 48 to 72 hours.

The expanded testing in Maine is supported through federal funding.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
