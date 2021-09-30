Maine health officials expand COVID testing options through federal funding

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services announced expanded testing options for COVID-19 Thursday.

The department says child care facilities may now access pooled testing for children and staff, which helps detect cases and limit the spread of the virus.

DHHS has also secured 35,000 rapid tests, some of which will be distributed to child care facilities to use for staff who are experiencing mild symptoms or are close contacts.

And expanded PCR testing options will be available at nearly all Walgreens locations in Maine by mid-October. DHHS says the tests will be free and results will be available within 48 to 72 hours.

The expanded testing in Maine is supported through federal funding.