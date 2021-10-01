Back to School: How the start of the school year is going as the pandemic continues to surge

For the second year, the start of school has been rocky, in spite of high hopes for a more “normal” back-to-school experience at this stage of the pandemic. We’ll find out how schools and students have been handling Covid outbreaks, staff shortages, pool testing—and concerns about face coverings and vaccinations (or lack of them). Education leaders will share their plans for the months ahead.

Panelists:

Pender Makin, commissioner, Maine Department of Education

Grace Leavitt, president, Maine Education Association

VIP Callers:

Suzen Polk-Hoffses, teacher, Milbridge Elementary School

Michelle Caron, Director of Transportation, Brunswick School Department; president, Maine Association for Pupil Transportation

Melinda Nadeau, president, Maine Association of School Nurses

