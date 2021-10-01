Maine reports 2 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Maine is reporting 738 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

That's down almost 200 from Thursday, when a record high 925 new infections were reported, and it's also down from the previous record of 867 set on Wednesday.

The state's seven-day average of new cases is now 592, one of its highest points in the pandemic.

The state CDC is also reporting two additional deaths from COVID-19 today.

On Thursday, 226 people were in Maine hospitals with COVID, including 71 in critical care and 28 on ventilators,

Health officials say that this record-breaking surge is being driven by the highly contagious delta variant and largely concentrated among communities with lower vaccination rates.