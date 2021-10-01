© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 2 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published October 1, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT
Coronavirus Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A sign announces a coronavirus closure at a flower shop in Jay, Maine, Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Maine is reporting 738 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

That's down almost 200 from Thursday, when a record high 925 new infections were reported, and it's also down from the previous record of 867 set on Wednesday.

The state's seven-day average of new cases is now 592, one of its highest points in the pandemic.

The state CDC is also reporting two additional deaths from COVID-19 today.

On Thursday, 226 people were in Maine hospitals with COVID, including 71 in critical care and 28 on ventilators,

Health officials say that this record-breaking surge is being driven by the highly contagious delta variant and largely concentrated among communities with lower vaccination rates.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
