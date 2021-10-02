Maine reports 741 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths on Saturday

The Maine CDC is reporting 741 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

That brings the seven-day average of new cases to 611, which is its third highest point for the whole pandemic, and is a more than seven-fold increase from two months earlier.

The only times it was greater was Jan. 15 and 16, when it reached 619 then 625.

The ongoing surge is being driven by the highly contagious delta variant, and some of its worst effects have been communities with lower vaccination rates.

The state also reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

On Friday, 211 people were in Maine hospitals with COVID-19, including 67 in critical care and 27 on ventilators.