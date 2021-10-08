© 2021 Maine Public
Health

4 more people die and 467 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published October 8, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A worker wears a face cover at Bath Iron Works, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Bath, Maine.

Maine's reporting 467 new coronavirus infections on Friday. That's the lowest single-day jump since the beginning of September.

It brings the seven-day average of new cases to 517. That number has been falling for the last four days.

The state CDC says four more people have died with COVID-19.

One hundred and fifty-two Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. Forty-six were in critical care and 23 were on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
