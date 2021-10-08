4 more people die and 467 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Friday

Maine's reporting 467 new coronavirus infections on Friday. That's the lowest single-day jump since the beginning of September.

It brings the seven-day average of new cases to 517. That number has been falling for the last four days.

The state CDC says four more people have died with COVID-19.

One hundred and fifty-two Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. Forty-six were in critical care and 23 were on ventilators.