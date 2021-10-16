Maine reports 542 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Saturday

The Maine CDC is reporting 542 new coronavirus infections Saturday.

It's the third day in a row of declining daily cases numbers. That brings the seven-day average of new cases is now 397. 97,725 Mainers have been infected with the disease since the pandemic begin.

Two more Mainers have died from the disease, bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 1,095.

There were 166 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday. 60 were in critical care, and 30 were on ventilators.

66% of all Mainers are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 75% of eligible Mainers 12 and older have received a second shot.