Health

Maine reports 542 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Saturday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published October 16, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT
Bangor Daily News

The Maine CDC is reporting 542 new coronavirus infections Saturday.

It's the third day in a row of declining daily cases numbers. That brings the seven-day average of new cases is now 397. 97,725 Mainers have been infected with the disease since the pandemic begin.

Two more Mainers have died from the disease, bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 1,095.

There were 166 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday. 60 were in critical care, and 30 were on ventilators.

66% of all Mainers are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 75% of eligible Mainers 12 and older have received a second shot.

Healthcoronavirus
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
