Gov. Mills receives COVID-19 booster shot at a Topsham pharmacy

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has received her COVID-19 booster, and she's encouraging others to follow her lead.

Mills received her shot at a pharmacy in a Target store in Topsham.

She encouraged Mainers to take advantage of vaccines "whether you are getting your first shot or your third shot."

The governor received two rounds of Pfizer vaccine last winter, and her booster was from Moderna. Health officials say it's OK to mix and match initial shots and boosters.