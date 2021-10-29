© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Gov. Mills receives COVID-19 booster shot at a Topsham pharmacy

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published October 29, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has received her COVID-19 booster, and she's encouraging others to follow her lead.

Mills received her shot at a pharmacy in a Target store in Topsham.

She encouraged Mainers to take advantage of vaccines "whether you are getting your first shot or your third shot."

The governor received two rounds of Pfizer vaccine last winter, and her booster was from Moderna. Health officials say it's OK to mix and match initial shots and boosters.

Healthcoronavirus
Associated Press
