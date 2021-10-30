© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine reports 588 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths on Saturday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published October 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
Coronavirus Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A healthcare worker watches as a patient uses a swab at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine.

Maine is reporting 588 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Four more Mainers have died from the disease.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 470. That number has remained stagnant for the last ten days.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 104,259, and the total deaths since the pandemic began to 1,167.

There were 195 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday. 71 people are in critical care, and 39 are on ventilators.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
See stories by Esta Pratt-Kielley