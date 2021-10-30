Maine reports 588 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths on Saturday

Maine is reporting 588 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Four more Mainers have died from the disease.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 470. That number has remained stagnant for the last ten days.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 104,259, and the total deaths since the pandemic began to 1,167.

There were 195 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday. 71 people are in critical care, and 39 are on ventilators.