Health

Maine reports 12 deaths, 862 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published November 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
APTOPIX Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A duck hunter motors by the reflection of a train trestle on the Androscoggin River, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine.

Maine is reporting 862 new cases of the coronavirus since the end of last week.

The daily update includes data from Sunday and Monday. The seven-day average of new infections is now 467. It has plateaued around there for the last two weeks, after climbing above 600 in early October.

The state is reporting a dozen new coronavirus deaths since Saturday.

Nationwide, cases of the coronavirus have mostly been trending downward for the last two months.

It's unclear whether Maine's fall coronavirus surge will abate. Vaccination rates are slowly increasing, but the virus could have more opportunities to spread as people gather indoors during the colder weather and holidays.

Many Mainers continue to be seriously sickened by the virus. The Maine CDC said 212 patients were receiving in-patient treatment for COVID-19 yesterday, up from 202 Sunday and 195 on Saturday.

