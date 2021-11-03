Maine launches COVID-19 vaccine video competition for kids

Now that children ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Mills Administration is hoping kids themselves will encourage their peers to get the shot.

The state's health commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew announced Wednesday a competition in which kids can submit 30 second videos about why it's important to get vaccinated.

"Because we think kids may be the best messengers to talk to each other about why, for example, a high school student who go the vaccine thinks their younger sister or brother should get it. Or why a younger kid can dispel that myth of a vaccine for other young kids."

The schools attended by the top three winners will receive $10,000, $25,000, or $50,000 dollars. The deadline to submit videos is Nov. 22.

