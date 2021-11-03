© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine launches COVID-19 vaccine video competition for kids

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT

Now that children ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Mills Administration is hoping kids themselves will encourage their peers to get the shot.

The state's health commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew announced Wednesday a competition in which kids can submit 30 second videos about why it's important to get vaccinated.

"Because we think kids may be the best messengers to talk to each other about why, for example, a high school student who go the vaccine thinks their younger sister or brother should get it. Or why a younger kid can dispel that myth of a vaccine for other young kids."

The schools attended by the top three winners will receive $10,000, $25,000, or $50,000 dollars. The deadline to submit videos is Nov. 22.

Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
