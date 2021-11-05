© 2021 Maine Public
Health

7 deaths, 601 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published November 5, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT
FILE- Maureen Giffen administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Josh Gray in a community center on Great Cranberry Island, Maine, Friday, March 19, 2021.

Maine is reporting 601 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The seven-day average of new cases is now 486.

The state CDC says that seven more people have died from the disease. The state's pandemic death toll is now 1,204.

The number of Mainers' hospitalized with COVID-19 has been climbing for the last week. It was 220 yesterday, up from 212 the day before and 195 last Saturday. Seventy-four were in critical care and 37 were on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
