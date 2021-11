It's another day with many new coronavirus infections reported in Maine.

On Wednesday, the state CDC posted new data showing that 882 Mainers have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the seven-day average of new cases to 544, up from 473 one week earlier.

Two more people have died from COVID-19, and 225 people are now hospitalized with the disease in Maine. Sixty-nine are in critical care and 29 are on ventilators.