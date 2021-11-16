13 more deaths and 945 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Tuesday
Maine is reporting 945 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday.
That includes data from Sunday and Monday, and it brings the seven-day average of new cases to 483. That’s almost 100 more than a month ago, but down from over 500 last week.
The state CDC is reporting 13 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
A record high number of people, 261, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine on Monday. The state also reported its highest test positivity rate of the pandemic: 8.2 percent.
The Maine CDC say that most of the hospitalized coronavirus patients continue to be unvaccinated.