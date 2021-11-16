© 2021 Maine Public
Health

13 more deaths and 945 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Tuesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published November 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST
Sarah Staffiere adjusts a face covering on her daughter, Natalie, before school, Thursday, Oct. 7, 20211, in Waterville, Maine. Staffiere's son, Gabe, left, has a rare immune disease linked to a genetic mutation. She worries that if he got COVID-19, he would get severely ill and possibly die, especially now that some hospitals are overwhelmed.

Maine is reporting 945 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday.

That includes data from Sunday and Monday, and it brings the seven-day average of new cases to 483. That’s almost 100 more than a month ago, but down from over 500 last week.

The state CDC is reporting 13 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A record high number of people, 261, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine on Monday. The state also reported its highest test positivity rate of the pandemic: 8.2 percent.

The Maine CDC say that most of the hospitalized coronavirus patients continue to be unvaccinated.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker
