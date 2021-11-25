Maine adds 548 COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving, as health officials urge precaution

The Maine CDC has added 548 cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day. No new deaths were reported.

Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth is urging those gathering this Thanksgiving holiday to take precautions against COVID-19 as the state grapples with high transmission rates.

"Ventilate. Open up the windows and turn up the heat or have Thanksgiving outdoors. Spend a lot of time outdoors. Play games outside. Get a fire pit going," she says.

Mills says those not vaccinated should wear masks indoors and distance. She also urges anyone who has coldlike symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

