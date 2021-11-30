Maine reports 914 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday

Maine is reporting 914 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. 17 more Mainers have died from the disease.

The new cases come after the state did not report COVID data for three days after the Thanksgiving holiday. The Maine CDC reported 259 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths on Monday.

Hospitalizations remain high, with 323 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. 99 are in critical care and 43 are on ventilators. The spike in cases over the last three weeks has led to record hospitalizations in the state, forcing Maine hospitals to expand capacity to meet the demand.

On Monday, the Mills Administration said it was closely tracking the new omicron variant, but some health officials say it will only be a matter of days before it is detected in the state.

Last week, the WHO officially designated omicron a "variant of concern" and sited preliminary evidence of an increased risk of reinfection. It is still unclear whether the existing vaccines will protect against the variant. Still, health officials say the best protection for now is to get vaccinated and get a booster shot.