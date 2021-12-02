3 more deaths and 847 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Thursday

Maine is reporting 847 new coronavirus cases today (Thursday).

The state CDC says that three more people have died with the disease.

A record number of people, 334, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine yesterday. The number of patients on ventilators also hit an all-time high of 49, as did Maine's positivity rate, now at 11.6%.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says that the new omicron variant has not been yet been detected here and the delta variant continues to drive the fall surge.