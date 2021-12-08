Janet Mills activates National Guard to help handle Maine's surge of COVID patients

This story will be updated.

Maine's governor say she is activating as many as 75 members of the Maine National Guard to help expand capacity at health care facilities.

The state is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 that has challenged its hospitals. A record of 379 people were hospitalized with the virus in the state on Wednesday.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said on Wednesday that the guard members will be used in nonclinical support roles. Mills and other state officials said that step will free up beds in hospitals where emergency rooms and critical care units are at or near capacity.

During a virtual press briefing Wednesday, MaineHealth CEO Andrew Mueller says to free up beds and staff they're postponing even more nonurgent procedures. But he's not sure how the health system will handle the continued surge.

"We have been able to move resources and think creatively, but we're starting to run out of ideas," he says.

Northern Light Health says it’s also facing capacity constraints, especially at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and A.R. Gould in Presque Isle, where patients are staying in the ER due to a lack of available beds.

Hospital officials are urging Mainers to get vaccinated to reduce severe cases of COVID-19.