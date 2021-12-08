Maine hospitals say they're running out of options to handle surge of COVID patients

Emergency rooms and critical care units in Maine are at or near capacity, according to hospital officials.

During a virtual press briefing Wednesday, MaineHealth CEO Andrew Mueller says to free up beds and staff they're postponing even more non-urgent procedures. But he's not sure how the health system will handle the continued surge.

"We have been able to move resources and think creatively, but we're starting to run out of ideas," he says.

Northern Light Health says it’s also facing capacity constraints, especially at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and A.R. Gould in Presque Isle, where patients are staying in the ER due to a lack of available beds.

Hospital officials are urging Mainers to get vaccinated to reduce severe cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Janet Mills says she'll announce new actions to maintain hospital capacity at 2 p.m. Wednesday.