Health

Maine hospitals say they're running out of options to handle surge of COVID patients

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 8, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST
Bradley Mattes
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Bradley Mattes, associate nurse leader at Central Maine Medical Center, questions patients at the emergency entrance to the hospital, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine. "I refer to myself as the Walmart greeter of nurses," said Mattes, who questions patients to determine if their symptoms indicate the need for testing for the coronavirus or other medical attention.

Emergency rooms and critical care units in Maine are at or near capacity, according to hospital officials.

During a virtual press briefing Wednesday, MaineHealth CEO Andrew Mueller says to free up beds and staff they're postponing even more non-urgent procedures. But he's not sure how the health system will handle the continued surge.

"We have been able to move resources and think creatively, but we're starting to run out of ideas," he says.

Northern Light Health says it’s also facing capacity constraints, especially at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and A.R. Gould in Presque Isle, where patients are staying in the ER due to a lack of available beds.

Hospital officials are urging Mainers to get vaccinated to reduce severe cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Janet Mills says she'll announce new actions to maintain hospital capacity at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
