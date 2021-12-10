© 2021 Maine Public
With COVID still surging in Maine, vaccine clinics are opening to meet new demand for the shots

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published December 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST
Sharon Daley, Oliver Blank
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Nurse Sharon Daley administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Oliver Blank, 18, Friday, March 19, 2021, on the island of Islesford, Maine.

State officials and health care providers in Maine are offering additional vaccination clinics as the current surge in COVID-19 cases increases demand for vaccine shots, particularly boosters.

Northern Light Health announced plans Friday for a series of vaccination clinics at the company's health center on Union Street in Bangor. Appointments are necessary at the clinic, however.

The Maine CDC, meanwhile, will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Augusta Armory on Western Avenue on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary and the clinic will offer vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The Maine CDC reported Friday that more than 2,300 vaccine shots were administered during the first three days of operation at the Augusta Armory.

Healthcoronavirus
Kevin Miller
