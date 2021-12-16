National Guard members arrive at Lewiston hospital to help with COVID surge

Seventeen members of Maine's National Guard arrived at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston today to help alleviate a capacity crunch due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Central Maine Healthcare CEO Steve Littleson says not only will the support reduce bottlenecks that tie up patients beds, it provides a much needed emotional lift for exhausted staff.

"It tells them that the rest of the community cares about them. It tells them that there are other people that are ready to step up like our team members have been stepping up nonstop since the beginning of the pandemic," he says.

Over the next several days, guard members will receive training to assist nurses.

That will allow CMMC to reopen a 16-bed unit Monday that's been closed for two months, which will provide care for patients discharged from acute beds.

The guard members are deployed at CMMC through Jan. 26.

