© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

National Guard members arrive at Lewiston hospital to help with COVID surge

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 16, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST
Virus Outbreak Hospitals Prepare
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Medical personnel discuss patients that had been admitted for testing for the coronavirus at the entrance Central Maine Medical Center on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine. U.S. hospitals are setting up circus-like triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients.

Seventeen members of Maine's National Guard arrived at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston today to help alleviate a capacity crunch due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Central Maine Healthcare CEO Steve Littleson says not only will the support reduce bottlenecks that tie up patients beds, it provides a much needed emotional lift for exhausted staff.

"It tells them that the rest of the community cares about them. It tells them that there are other people that are ready to step up like our team members have been stepping up nonstop since the beginning of the pandemic," he says.

Over the next several days, guard members will receive training to assist nurses.

That will allow CMMC to reopen a 16-bed unit Monday that's been closed for two months, which will provide care for patients discharged from acute beds.

The guard members are deployed at CMMC through Jan. 26.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight