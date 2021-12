Maine is reporting 1,150 new cases of the coronavirus today (Friday).

The seven-day average of new cases is now 906.

The state CDC is reporting 25 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

On Thursday, 381 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine. That was another pandemic high. Of those, 114 were in critical care and 66 were on ventilators.

The state CDC says two-thirds of those hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.