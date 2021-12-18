© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 1,080 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths on Saturday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published December 18, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Members of the Maine National Guard arrive for orientation an empty wing at Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Lewiston, Maine. The Guard will work as nursing assistants, helping to open a swing bed unit of the hospital that has been closed due to a nursing shortage.

Maine is reporting 1,080 infections of the coronavirus on Saturday. The state's seven-day average of new cases is now 915.

The state CDC is reporting 11 additional deaths of Maine people with COVID-19.

On Friday, 383 people were hospitalized in Maine with the disease, setting another pandemic record this week. Of those, 113 were in critical care and 68 were on ventilators.

Two-thirds of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

Maine also detected its first cases of the omicron variant on Friday, in five samples of positive tests from Penobscot County that had been sequenced by the Jackson Laboratory.

