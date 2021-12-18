Maine reports 1,080 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths on Saturday

Maine is reporting 1,080 infections of the coronavirus on Saturday. The state's seven-day average of new cases is now 915.

The state CDC is reporting 11 additional deaths of Maine people with COVID-19.

On Friday, 383 people were hospitalized in Maine with the disease, setting another pandemic record this week. Of those, 113 were in critical care and 68 were on ventilators.

Two-thirds of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

Maine also detected its first cases of the omicron variant on Friday, in five samples of positive tests from Penobscot County that had been sequenced by the Jackson Laboratory.