header.jpg
Health

Maine reports 1,559 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths since Saturday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published December 21, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST
Emily Pinkham
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Emily Pinkham of the Maine Air National Guard takes part on orientation at Central Maine Medical Center is seen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Lewiston, Maine. About a dozen members of the Maine National Guard have been deployed to help open a swing bed unit at the hospital.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,559 new cases of the coronavirus since the end of last week.

That count includes data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The seven-day average of new cases is now 940. That's down from a week ago, when it briefly topped 1,000, but it's still among the highest rolling averages of the pandemic.

The state CDC is reporting 22 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

On Monday, 380 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, including 130 in critical care and 64 on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
