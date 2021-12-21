Maine reports 1,559 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths since Saturday

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,559 new cases of the coronavirus since the end of last week.

That count includes data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The seven-day average of new cases is now 940. That's down from a week ago, when it briefly topped 1,000, but it's still among the highest rolling averages of the pandemic.

The state CDC is reporting 22 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

On Monday, 380 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, including 130 in critical care and 64 on ventilators.