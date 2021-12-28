© 2022 Maine Public
Health

EMS Trauma Advisory Committee recommends certain trauma patients can be treated at Lewiston hospital

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 28, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST

A Trauma Advisory Committee under Maine EMS is recommending that certain trauma patients continue to be treated at Central Maine Medical Center.

The Lewiston hospital announced earlier this month it only had sporadic coverage for neurosurgery care for head and spinal chord injuries, and would suspend the service altogether within 60 days.

That prompted guidance to EMS workers to divert most trauma patients to either Maine Medical Center in Portland or Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

But Tuesday, the Maine EMS Trauma Advisory Committee recommended that trauma patients who don't need neurosurgery care can be taken to CMMC.

In a written statement, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare Steve Littleson says " it’s vital that patients receive appropriate and timely trauma care services unburdened by unnecessary additional travel.”

Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between.
