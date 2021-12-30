Maine education and health officials issue new COVID guidance for schools

Maine's Department of Education and the state CDC have issued updated COVID guidance for schools, adopting new federal recommendations that shorten isolation and quarantine times.

Also, students will no longer be considered close contacts if they're exposed to COVID-19 in an outdoor setting or on a school bus, where masks are required.

And students who participate in pooled testing may come to school if they're a close contact of someone with COVID-19, even if the exposure was outside of school.

State officials say the changes are designed to keep children in classrooms as much as possible during the pandemic.