Maine reports 1,481 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths after holiday weekend

Maine is reporting 1,481 new cases of the coronavirus since the end of last week. That includes data for New Year's day, Sunday and Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 715, which is down from more than 1,000 in mid-December. But it's after inconsistent reporting over the last two holiday weekends and as more people use at-home rapid tests that aren't included in the daily count.

The state CDC is reporting 25 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

There's been a sharp uptick in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID in Maine. The state CDC reported 369 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 113 in critical care and 54 on ventilators.

That was up from around 330 hospitalized COVID patients one week earlier.