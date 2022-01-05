Almost 500 workers are out for COVID exposure at Maine's second-largest hospital chain

A record high number of staff at Northern Light Health are unable to come to work Wednesday because they've tested positive for COVID-19 or they're quarantining and waiting results.

Paul Bolin, senior vice president of Northern Light, says 493 staff are at home, which is about 4% of their workforce.

"That number is a significant increase. It's more than double what it was a month ago," he said.

Bolin says most staff became infected through community exposure and unmasked gatherings.