© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Almost 500 workers are out for COVID exposure at Maine's second-largest hospital chain

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST
Hollie Maloney
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Portland Expo vaccine clinic run by Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

A record high number of staff at Northern Light Health are unable to come to work Wednesday because they've tested positive for COVID-19 or they're quarantining and waiting results.

Paul Bolin, senior vice president of Northern Light, says 493 staff are at home, which is about 4% of their workforce.

"That number is a significant increase. It's more than double what it was a month ago," he said.

Bolin says most staff became infected through community exposure and unmasked gatherings.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight