Health

MaineHealth warns against coming to hospitals and clinics to confirm at-home COVID tests

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 5, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST

MaineHealth is asking people who test positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test not to visit emergency departments, urgent care, or walk-in clinics to confirm the results.

The health system says its ERs and clinics don't perform tests that confirm at-home results.

In a statement, Chief Health Improvement Officer Dr. Dora Anne Mills says at home tests are reliable if the result is positive and an individual has symptoms.

The health system advises anyone who tests positive to stay home and isolate for at least 5 days. Individuals should also contact their primary care provider to determine whether follow-up care is necessary.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight