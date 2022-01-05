MaineHealth warns against coming to hospitals and clinics to confirm at-home COVID tests

MaineHealth is asking people who test positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test not to visit emergency departments, urgent care, or walk-in clinics to confirm the results.

The health system says its ERs and clinics don't perform tests that confirm at-home results.

In a statement, Chief Health Improvement Officer Dr. Dora Anne Mills says at home tests are reliable if the result is positive and an individual has symptoms.

The health system advises anyone who tests positive to stay home and isolate for at least 5 days. Individuals should also contact their primary care provider to determine whether follow-up care is necessary.