Health

Mills thanks workers at Maine Medical Center as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high

Maine Public | By Patty Wight,
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published January 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST
Virus Outbreak 300K Deaths
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, heath care workers help each other with their personal protective equipment at the start of their shift at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, in Auburn, Maine.

On a day of record hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Janet Mills visited Maine Medical Center in Portland to thank exhausted health care workers.

On Friday, 391 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 110 people in critical care and 59 on ventilators.

Speaking outside the hospital after her visit, Mills urged Mainers to also express their gratitude — by getting vaccinated.

"It's the way we got through the polio epidemic: vaccination. It's the way we got through the smallpox epidemic: vaccination. It means protecting yourself, and it means protecting the people behind these doors, working day in and day out," she said.

Mills also cited children too young to get vaccinated, some of whom, she said, are currently hospitalized at Maine Medical Center.

The visit comes as Maine reports 1,328 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

That continues a trend of some of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic, which have surpassed 1,000 since early December. The seven day average of cases is now 777 — the highest since before Christmas.

The state CDC says seven additional people have died from the disease.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
See stories by Esta Pratt-Kielley