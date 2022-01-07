Mills thanks workers at Maine Medical Center as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high

On a day of record hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Janet Mills visited Maine Medical Center in Portland to thank exhausted health care workers.

On Friday, 391 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 110 people in critical care and 59 on ventilators.

Speaking outside the hospital after her visit, Mills urged Mainers to also express their gratitude — by getting vaccinated.

"It's the way we got through the polio epidemic: vaccination. It's the way we got through the smallpox epidemic: vaccination. It means protecting yourself, and it means protecting the people behind these doors, working day in and day out," she said.

Mills also cited children too young to get vaccinated, some of whom, she said, are currently hospitalized at Maine Medical Center.

The visit comes as Maine reports 1,328 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

That continues a trend of some of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic, which have surpassed 1,000 since early December. The seven day average of cases is now 777 — the highest since before Christmas.

The state CDC says seven additional people have died from the disease.