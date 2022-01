Maine is reporting 1,203 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. Four more Mainers have died from the disease.

The seven-day average is now 948, which has shot up in recent days after dipping just after the holidays. State officials attributed that dip to decreased testing over the holidays.

On Friday, 391 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine — a record high. 110 people were in critical care and 59 were on ventilators.