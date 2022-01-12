Maine reports 1,377 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Maine is reporting another 1,377 COVID cases on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases has been rising as the Maine CDC returns to consistent daily updates following the holidays. It was 998 on Wednesday, up from 715 one week earlier.

The state CDC is reporting no additional COVID deaths today.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients dipped slightly in Maine on Tuesday, to 395. It had hit a record high, 403, on Monday. One hundred and five patients were in critical care and 60 were on ventilators on Tuesday.