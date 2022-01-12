© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 1,377 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published January 12, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST
Pam Hetherly
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Pam Hetherly fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.

Maine is reporting another 1,377 COVID cases on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases has been rising as the Maine CDC returns to consistent daily updates following the holidays. It was 998 on Wednesday, up from 715 one week earlier.

The state CDC is reporting no additional COVID deaths today.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients dipped slightly in Maine on Tuesday, to 395. It had hit a record high, 403, on Monday. One hundred and five patients were in critical care and 60 were on ventilators on Tuesday.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
