Health

Maine CDC is expanding wastewater testing for COVID-19

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 19, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST
Ryan Dupont
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Ryan Dupont, Utah State University Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, collects sewage samples from the dorms at Utah State University Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Logan, Utah. About 300 students are quarantined to their rooms this week, but not because anyone got sick or tested positive. Instead, the warning bells came from the sewage. Colleges around the country are monitoring wastewater in hopes of stopping coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand. Utah State became at least the second school to quarantine hundreds of students after sewage tests detected the virus.

The Maine CDC says daily case counts of COVID-19 are becoming a less valuable metric to track the pandemic. Officials say staff are unable to keep up with a deluge of daily lab results to process amidst the spread of the omicron variant. To better track the virus, agency director Dr. Nirav Shah says that the state will soon expand wastewater testing.

"It gives us a picture of how much COVID is in a community at any given point. We've learned from wastewater testing so far that it can be a leading indicator of the presence of COVID-19 in a community," Shah says.

Shah says detecting COVID in wastewater will give an early warning to local health providers and hospitals about spread in a community. He says 20 municipalities in both urban and rural areas will participate in the expanded program.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
