Health

Maine hospitals say the current COVID surge is the worst since the pandemic began

Maine Public | By Patty Wight,
Charlie Eichacker
Published January 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
Updated January 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST
Virus Oiutbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Master Sgt. Ryan Jones of the Maine National Guard takes part in orientation at Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Lewiston, Maine. The Guard will work as nursing assistants, helping to open a swing bed unit of the hospital that has been closed due to a nursing shortage.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on the rise again, with 411 people hospitalized Wednesday. 102 people are in critical care, and 53 are on ventilators.

Hospital officials in Maine say the situation they're facing is the worst it's been since the start of the pandemic. Dr. Dora Anne Mills of MaineHealth says a surge of COVID patients combined with sick staff who are unable to work is straining capacity. She says break rooms are being converted into patient rooms and some patients are being treated in hallways.

"Every single space that could appropriately be used for patients, is being used for patients," Mills says.

Officials at Northern Light Health say there are currently about three dozen patients at smaller hospitals in its service area who need a higher level of care but can't transferred because larger hospitals don't have beds available.

"And they have no place for them to go right now and that is alarming that we have that many people that are waiting for a higher level of care that we cannot meet demand for," says Dr. James Jarvis of Norther Light Health.

The Maine CDC is reporting 2,083 new cases of the coronavirus since the holiday weekend. That includes data from Saturday through Tuesday. The state is also reporting 30 additional deaths of people with the disease.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker