Maine reports 2,083 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths since holiday weekend

Maine is reporting 2,083 new cases of the coronavirus since the holiday weekend. That includes data from Saturday through Tuesday.

The state CDC is reporting 30 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on the rise again, with 411 people hospitalized Wednesday.

One-hundred two people are in critical care, and 53 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing on COVID-19 at 2 p

m today. Maine Public will bring that to you live.