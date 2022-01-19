© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 2,083 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths since holiday weekend

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker,
Patty Wight
Published January 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A statue of literary great Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wears a mask in Portland, Maine, Monday, May 18, 2020. There are 1,687 confirmed cases coronavirus in all of Maine's counties since the outbreak began in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll is 70.

Maine is reporting 2,083 new cases of the coronavirus since the holiday weekend. That includes data from Saturday through Tuesday.

The state CDC is reporting 30 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on the rise again, with 411 people hospitalized Wednesday.

One-hundred two people are in critical care, and 53 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing on COVID-19 at 2 p
m today. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
