© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

5 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,207 cases added in Maine

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published January 22, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Members of the Maine National Guard arrive for duty at the Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills has deployed additional National Guard to several Maine hospital to assist with care of COVID patients.

The Maine CDC has added five people to the state's COVID-19 death toll. The agency also added 1,207 cases of the disease on Saturday.

In the last seven days, an average of 863 cases were added per day — a decline from the week prior, when over 1,000 per day were added. But health officials warn the true number is higher, as CDC staff can't keep up with the deluge of lab results amid the omicron surge.

Mainers are also increasingly reliant on at-home test kits, the results of which are not reflected in the daily CDC totals.

As of Friday morning, 422 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19. That number is rising again after a brief dip under 400 last week. One-hundred four of those patients were in critical care, and 55 on ventilators.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is manager of digital news, responsible for editing and producing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
See stories by Andrew Catalina