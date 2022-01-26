© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Three new COVID testing sites are opening in Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A tester holds printed instructions at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine. More than 14,000 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease and 239 have died.

Three new testing sites for Covid-19 are opening in Maine.

PCR tests are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Windham Mall. They'll also be available at the Biddeford shopping center starting Thursday, also by appointment.

And next week in Auburn, the YMCA is offering drop-in rapid antigen testing Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. State Health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew is urging Mainers to use these expanded options.

"Finding out if you're COVID positive gives you the tool to figure out what to do to isolate, to be in contact with your doctor, to let your friends and family know they may be close contacts," Lambrew says.

A PCR testing clinic at the Augusta Armory is now accepting walk-ins, though appointments are preferred. That site operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
