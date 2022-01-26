Three new COVID testing sites are opening in Maine

Three new testing sites for Covid-19 are opening in Maine.

PCR tests are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Windham Mall. They'll also be available at the Biddeford shopping center starting Thursday, also by appointment.

And next week in Auburn, the YMCA is offering drop-in rapid antigen testing Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. State Health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew is urging Mainers to use these expanded options.

"Finding out if you're COVID positive gives you the tool to figure out what to do to isolate, to be in contact with your doctor, to let your friends and family know they may be close contacts," Lambrew says.

A PCR testing clinic at the Augusta Armory is now accepting walk-ins, though appointments are preferred. That site operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.