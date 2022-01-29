© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 1,273 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths on Saturday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A woman wearing a COVID face covering as she arrives at the Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine. The Maine CDC says it is having difficulty keeping up the flood of new test results due to the quickly-spreading omicron variant.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,273 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. But as the state works through a backlog of positive test results, state health officials say the daily case count no longer reflects the new infection rate, but rather what the state could process in the previous 24 hours.

The new cases bring the seven-day average to 1,047, which has continued to climb in recent days after dipping to 863 a week ago.

Five more Mainers have died from the disease.
However, the number of people hospitalized with COVID has been steadily falling, with the state is reporting 357 hospitalizations on Friday. That's down from 400 on Thursday. 86 are in critical care and 37 are on ventilators as of Friday.

Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
