Health

4 deaths, 339 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 reported in Maine on Saturday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published February 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A woman wearing a COVID face covering as she arrives at the Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine. The Maine CDC says it is having difficulty keeping up the flood of new test results due to the quickly-spreading omicron variant.

Maine is reporting 1,095 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Daily counts are less accurate now given a backlog of positive test results during the omicron surge, but the Maine CDC says that some indicators suggest cases are starting to decline.

The state CDC is reporting four additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID has been trending downward, reaching 339 on Saturday. It was 355 one day earlier. Eighty-three are in critical care and 36 are on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
