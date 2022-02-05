4 deaths, 339 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 reported in Maine on Saturday

Maine is reporting 1,095 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Daily counts are less accurate now given a backlog of positive test results during the omicron surge, but the Maine CDC says that some indicators suggest cases are starting to decline.

The state CDC is reporting four additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID has been trending downward, reaching 339 on Saturday. It was 355 one day earlier. Eighty-three are in critical care and 36 are on ventilators.