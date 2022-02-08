© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 12 more COVID deaths on Tuesday as hospitalizations slowly drop

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published February 8, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST
Dr. Sydney Sewall fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.

Maine is reporting 1,391 cases of the coronavirus since the end of last week.

Those counts have not reflected the actual number of daily cases since the omicron wave hit Maine and created a backlog of positive test results. But other indicators such as wastewater testing suggest they could be starting to drop.

The state CDC is reporting 12 additional deaths of people with COVID.

The number of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID has been dropping. There were 327 on Monday, down from 358 one week earlier. Seventy-nine were in critical care and 31 were on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
