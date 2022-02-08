Maine reports 12 more COVID deaths on Tuesday as hospitalizations slowly drop

Maine is reporting 1,391 cases of the coronavirus since the end of last week.

Those counts have not reflected the actual number of daily cases since the omicron wave hit Maine and created a backlog of positive test results. But other indicators such as wastewater testing suggest they could be starting to drop.

The state CDC is reporting 12 additional deaths of people with COVID.

The number of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID has been dropping. There were 327 on Monday, down from 358 one week earlier. Seventy-nine were in critical care and 31 were on ventilators.