© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

DHHS begins distributing $116 million to fund bonuses for direct care workers

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 9, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST

This week, Maine's Department of Health and Human Services is distributing $58 million in payments to home and community-based service providers to fund bonuses for roughly 20,000 direct support workers.

It's the first half of a total of $116 million that will be distributed by the end of February. The funds are available through the American Rescue Plan Act and are intended to address COVID-related staff shortages.

Qualified agencies must pay bonuses directly to workers by the end of June. The Department says that agencies will determine individual bonus amounts, which are subject to federal and state audits.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight