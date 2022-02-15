21 more people die of COVID-19 in Maine as hospitalizations keep falling

Maine is reporting 21 more deaths of people with COVID-19 since the end of last week.

The state CDC is reporting 10,968 new cases of COVID-19 since the end of last week. But those counts do not reflect the actual number of new infections because of a backlog of positive results during the omicron surge.

The state has just implemented an automated system for counting positive cases that it says will inflate the case rates even further this week.

Other indicators suggest the omicron wave could be ebbing in Maine.

On Tuesday, 260 people are hospitalized with COVID in the state, down from 319 one week ago. Sixty-four are in critical care and 27 are on ventilators.

