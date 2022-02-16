Nine more people die with COVID-19 in Maine, and 249 are hospitalized on Wednesday

Maine is reporting nine additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Another 3,556 cases of the disease are being reported, but the Maine CDC cautions that those figures do not reflect actually daily counts because of a backlog of positive results during the omicron wave and recent changes in how cases are reviewed.

Other indicators including wastewater testing and hospitalizations suggest that the omicron surge is receding.

Two hundred and forty-nine people are hospitalized with the disease in Maine on Wednesday. That's down from 260 yesterday. Sixty-three are in critical care and 29 are on ventilators.