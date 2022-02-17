Maine reports 25 additional deaths of people with COVID on Thursday

Maine is reporting 25 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease has dropped slightly, to 247. It was 249 yesterday. Sixty-three are in critical care and 23 are on ventilators.

The state CDC is reporting 3,784 new cases of the disease. But the agency warns that those counts have not reflected actual daily changes because of a backlog of positive results during the omicron surge.

Other indicators such as hospitalizations suggest the surge is falling.

