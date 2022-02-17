© 2022 Maine Public
Maine reports 25 additional deaths of people with COVID on Thursday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published February 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
A woman wear a COVID face covering as he arrives at the Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine. The Maine CDC says it is having difficulty keeping up the flood of new test results due to the quickly-spreading omicron variant.

Maine is reporting 25 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease has dropped slightly, to 247. It was 249 yesterday. Sixty-three are in critical care and 23 are on ventilators.

The state CDC is reporting 3,784 new cases of the disease. But the agency warns that those counts have not reflected actual daily changes because of a backlog of positive results during the omicron surge.

Other indicators such as hospitalizations suggest the surge is falling.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
