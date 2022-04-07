11 more COVID deaths reported in Maine on Thursday

The Maine CDC is reporting eleven additional deaths of people with COVID on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease has fallen to 95, down 4 from yesterday. Twenty-three patients are in critical care and four are on ventilators.

Two hundred and thirty-three new coronavirus infections are being reported today.

Maine health officials warn that the more contagious BA.2 variant appears to be driving an uptick in coronavirus transmission around the state.

