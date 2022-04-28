© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine's COVID hospitalizations fall slightly on Thursday, to 132

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published April 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has fallen slightly on Thursday, to 132. It was 136 yesterday.

The number of patients in critical care is slightly up, at 33. But the number on ventilators has fallen from 11 on Wednesday to three on Thursday.

The Maine CDC is reporting no additional deaths from COVID

Four hundred and sixty-four new infections are being reported on Thursday, although that doesn't include cases diagnosed through at-home testing.

