3 additional Mainers die with COVID, as 209 hospitalizations are reported Wednesday

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has jumped by two today, to 209. That's up 50 percent from two weeks ago. Twenty-eight patients are in critical care and two are on ventilators.

The state CDC is reporting three additional deaths of people with the disease, and 748 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections has more than doubled in the last month, to 651. That doesn’t include any cases detected through at-home tests.