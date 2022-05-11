© 2022 Maine Public
Health

3 additional Mainers die with COVID, as 209 hospitalizations are reported Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published May 11, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has jumped by two today, to 209. That's up 50 percent from two weeks ago. Twenty-eight patients are in critical care and two are on ventilators.

The state CDC is reporting three additional deaths of people with the disease, and 748 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections has more than doubled in the last month, to 651. That doesn’t include any cases detected through at-home tests.

Charlie Eichacker
