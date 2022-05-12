Maine's COVID hospitalization jump again, reaching 221 on Thursday
There's been another jump in Maine's COVID hospitalizations.
The state CDC reports that 221 people are receiving inpatient care for the disease on Thursday, up 12 from Wednesday, and more than double the same measure from one month ago. Thirty-one patients are in critical care and two are on ventilators.
The Maine CDC is reporting two additional deaths from the disease and 1,001 new infections confirmed through laboratory testing.