Maine's COVID hospitalizations have been falling for the last few days, but are still high

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has dropped over the last few days. It hit 203 on Monday, down from a recent peak of 231 last Tuesday.

Still, that's roughly double the number of hospitalizations from one month ago.

Twenty-four patients are in critical care and three are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 577 new COVID infections detected through laboratory testing today. That doesn't include cases confirmed by at-home tests, meaning the true number is likely higher.

No new COVID deaths are being reported today.